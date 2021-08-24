International Guests Participate in China-SCO Forum, Smart China Expo 2021 Held in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iChongqing- The China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on the Digital Economy Industry and the Smart China Expo 2021 (SCE 2021) opened in Chongqing on August 23th. The opening ceremony and main forum were held together with an offline exhibition, while an online exhibition opened the SCE official website.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the China-SCO forum on digital economy and 2021 Smart China Expo, which take place from August 23-25 as a mutual platform to share resources, planning and integration in the smart industry.

Themed with Developing the Digital Economy and Promoting Common Prosperity, the China-SCO Forum also features signing ceremonies for cooperation projects, sub-forums, and themed exhibitions attended by all 18 SCO countries including China.

SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Imamovich Norov stated that the development experience of China in the digital economy and cross-border e-commerce has provided an invaluable model for SCO countries to follow.

Nikolai Snopkov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus addressed the opening ceremony to emphasize his conviction that the 2021 China-SCO Forum will explore new opportunities for regional cooperation.

The Turing Award Winner John Hennessy rounded off a successful grand opening by stating the SCE 2021 will lead us unto a new frontier.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the digital economy has played an ever important role in prevention and control whilst promoting economic and social recovery. As a result, the switch to digital technology has become an urgent goal, and Chongqing has continued to make rapid progress in this field.

Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Singapore, addressed the audience at the opening ceremony online. She emphasized that technology is one of the four pillar sectors in the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, and a key driver in modern connectivity and services.

Under this context, the 2021 China-SCO forum aims to construct a broader platform for strengthening exchange and cooperation between Chongqing and SCO countries, especially in frontier areas such as the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

The SCE 2021 is continuing on the established theme of Smart Technology: Empowering the Economy and Enriching Life, and holds 6 forums, 5 competitions, over 100 release events, and is attended by over 610 enterprises from 31 countries both on and offline.

In-depth cooperation and exchange is to be held on the theme of economics and trade involving countries and top enterprises along the Belt and Road, while international organizations, sister cities, and industry leaders will actively participate.

Additionally, the event is an ideal platform to present the latest advances in technology and products in the smart industry, thanks a physical exhibition area of 70,000 square meters.

The online exhibition platform features a digital sand table model that guides visitors through a series of immersive and scenario-based experiences, which present the impressive feats achieved in the development of smart technology.

