The latest renewables investment report produced by analyst BloombergNEF has noted backing for solar projects continued to rise in the first half as wind power investment fell back.The $3.5 billion raised by state-owned energy company China Three Gorges Renewables and the $2.4 billion generated by Chinese solar manufacturer Longi helped the global clean energy sector raise a half-year record of $28.2 billion during the first six months of the year. The Renewable Energy Investment Tracker report produced by U.S.-based analyst BloombergNEF this month has tracked a first-half record of $174 billion ...

