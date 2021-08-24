TÜV Rheinland has verified the performance of the Soltec Diffuse Booster algorithm, which uses both sensors and weather forecasts to drive its solar trackers. According to the manufacturer, it can increase the annual revenue of a 100 MW PV plant in Spain by €1.8 million.From pv magazine Spain Spanish solar tracker provider Soltec and Germany's TÜV Rheinland have published a technical report stating that Soltec's TeamTrack system and Diffuse Booster algorithm can increase the yield of a photovoltaic solar plant by up to 5.3% on regular Mediterranean latitude land. The objective of the Soltec ...

