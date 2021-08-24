Purpose-built facility to enable precision medicine for better patient outcomes

Cerba Research, a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization owned by Cerba HealthCare, announced today that they have joined forces with ACT Genomics under a joint venture model to create a purpose-built lab facility in Taiwan covering the Asia Pacific region.

This expansion of the precision medicine offering includes central labs, flow cytometry, histopathology, and translational science laboratory services. Deep scientific expertise from both sides of this strategic alliance will support new growth areas for biotech and pharma clients globally and drive better patient outcomes across all phases of clinical trials.

The expansion includes investments in a new facility in Taipei (Taiwan) and state-of-the-art technologies to strengthen capabilities and services offered to our clients on a truly global scale:

Cutting-edge flow cytometry technologies

Exploratory as well as In Vitro Diagnostic histopathology services

Peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) isolations from blood and soft tissues

Progress on construction, technology transfers, and expansion of the scientific team will enable the CerbACT Asia Laboratory to be fully operational in September 2021.

Mario Papillon, CEO of Cerba Research comments: "This milestone with ACT Genomics validates our innovative history as a company. We will support our customers with the latest instrumentation and automation backed by experienced scientists whose ambition and agility to meet patients' needs drive our continuous evolution as a company."

"We are excited to create a partnership with Cerba Research. Together, we offer a broader range of top-notch technologies and services in Asia. The formation of CerbACT Asia echoes our firm dedication in the well-being of cancer patients, keen commitment to society, and unequivocal embrace of precision medicine," says Hua Chien Chen, CEO, ACT Genomics.

About Cerba Research

Cerba Research is a leading healthcare company with end-to-end drug development and diagnostic solutions to optimize R&D drug productivity and commercialization. Providing early phase research, clinical development through central laboratory and diagnostic services, assay and biomarker development and validation. Working with government agencies, non-government organizations as well as pharma and biotech organizations to change the shape of clinical development. Cerba Research is part of Cerba HealthCare, a leading player in medical diagnosis.

About ACT Genomics

ACT Genomics is an innovation-driven cancer solution provider in Asia with offices in Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Wales (U.K.). With our Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, CAP-accredited laboratories, experienced bioinformatics team, and proprietary AI algorithms, we provide optimal cancer treatment planning, immunotherapy evaluation, cancer relapse drug resistance monitoring, as well as cancer risk assessment services to medical professionals. Together, we "Turn Genomics into Action."

