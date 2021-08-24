Alwin Schauer has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Basware and member of the Executive Team. Mr. Schauer will report to Klaus Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Basware. Klaus Andersen continues as the company's interim CRO until Mr. Schauer starts in his position on 1st of September 2021.

"I am really excited to join Basware, a pure cloud business company. My aim is to continue the work together with Basware's employees and take the sustainable, profitable growth to the next level. Basware is a truly international company with remarkable potential in one of the fastest growing software markets," says Alwin Schauer, the new CRO of Basware.

Alwin Schauer joins Basware from Software AG, an enterprise software company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. He currently serves as Chairman of the Management Board and Senior Vice President of Germany, Austria and Switzerland responsible for Go-To-Market in DACH at Software AG. Prior to joining Software AG, Mr. Schauer spent more than seven years with Salesforce in EMEA wide sales roles.

"I am very pleased to announce Alwin as our new CRO and member of the Basware Executive Team. During his career Alwin has demonstrated a strong track record delivering accelerated growth in Cloud Sales and successful leadership of large international sales organizations. Alwin will be leading our global Go-To-Market organization towards accelerated growth and increased operational efficiency in line with our strategy of sustainable growth and profitability," comments Klaus Andersen, CEO of Basware Corporation.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world's largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005502/en/

Contacts:

Jeanne Bernish

Media@Basware.com