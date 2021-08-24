AVer Information Inc, the award-winning provider of business communication and classroom technology, says that one of its latest USB video conferencing cameras has helped physicians give remote medical care to Taiwanese athletes in Tokyo, Japan, during the Olympics this summer. Back in Taiwan, AVer's PTZ auto tracking camera technology has enabled frontline medical staff to provide remote medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Medical Team accompanied Taiwanese athletes to Tokyo, Japan, to compete in the world's largest international sports event. The team's doctors use AVer's CAM340+ USB video conferencing camera to transmit live footage of the athletes to other experts in Taiwan. AVer camera technology allows doctors to quickly and remotely evaluate the players' health status and deliver follow-up treatment. This telemedicine setup let the athletes avoid going to the medical centre in Tokyo, reducing their risk of exposure to COVID-19.

New Taipei City's Far Eastern Memorial Hospital is dealing with Taiwan's most severe COVID-19 cases. The Artificial Intelligence Centre of the hospital's Medical Research Department has been at the centre of the pandemic since May. Through cooperation with AVer, the hospital has created isolated care. The remote medical staff use the Internet to control the camera and clearly view the patient's physiological symptoms. After collecting information, medical staff put on protective clothing and enter the isolation ward to care for the patient. This setup lets medical staff avoid having to frequently enter the ward and still effectively fight the pandemic in Taiwan.

According to Cai Yichang, director of the Artificial Intelligence Center of the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital Medical Research Department, "AVer's PTC330 high-precision 30X optical zoom camera clearly captures the various physiological symptoms of our patients. Our nurses and doctors control the camera to get the detailed images necessary for diagnosis, reducing the risks involved with entering and exiting high-infection areas. Patients also receive more efficient care with this brand-new quarantine care system."

Rene Buhay, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, comments "It's fantastic that AVer was able to support the Olympics and the fight against COVID in this way. Technology and telemedicine is the way forward."

