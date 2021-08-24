Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading on the OTC under the symbol "ENTBF", are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity for the Company's common shares.

"We are excited that the Company has secured DTC eligibility, providing Entheon with increased accessibility to a broader range of investors, while simplifying trading for both current and new US investors," said Timothy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Entheon.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Depository Trust Company (DTC):

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) was founded in 1973 and is a New York corporation that performs the functions of a Central Securities Depository as part of the US National Market System.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94188