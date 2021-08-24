Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial area. Wipro will provide Application Maintenance Support Services (AMS) for innovative projects on SAP S/4HANA.

As part of the contract, Wipro will manage E.ON's new IT system that will support more than 16,000 users spread across eight countries in Europe. Wipro will provide E.ON, Application technology services for business-critical application portfolios leveraging its experience and capability in providing flexible and efficient cost saving solutions. E.ON is building the framework for group wide, harmonized processes in the commercial area, and this partnership will help lay a strong foundation for E.ON's digital transformation journey.

Michael Seiger, Country Head Germany, Wipro Limited, said,"Technology convergence and operational agility have become strategic needs for organisations in the energy industry to improve efficiency and effectiveness. We are delighted to be selected as E.ON's strategic partner for this important milestone in our existing relationship. E.ON is driving the green energy transition in Europe and we look forward to supporting them with innovative technologies to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing prosumer world."

Michael Syring, Head Corporate Digital Technology, E.ON Digital Technology GmbH, said, "The S4U Program is a key element of our digital transformation. It is the common platform for highly automated and excellent commercial processes. We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us in executing our Digital Transformation strategy reliably and efficiently."

Frank Wendiggensen, Vendor Transformation Manager, E.ON Digital Technology GmbH, said, "Wipro's deep expertise in new technologies like SAP S/4 HANA backed by extensive global experience, will support us in delivering this crucial part of E.ON's Digital Transformation."

Note: This deal was signed in February 2021.

About E.ON

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a clean, digital, decentralized world of energy. To this end, around 78,000 employees develop and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. More than 50 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. E.ON is headquartered in Essen, Germany. For more information, please visit www.eon.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

