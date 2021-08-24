Leclanché Appoints Guillaume Clement as Vice President, e-Marine and Opens Office in Oslo to Meet Needs of Fast Growing Market

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and OSLO, Norway, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has appointed Guillaume Clement, a highly experienced technology business leader with experience in the maritime sector, as vice president of its e-Marine business group.

The company also announced the opening of its first office in The Nordics in recognition of the region's critical importance in the maritime industry. e-Marine is the fastest-growing part of Leclanché's e-Transport Business. In recent years, Leclanché has emerged as a critical supplier of advanced electric and hybrid-electric power systems for ferries and an assortment of other marine applications including container vessels and oil and gas platforms.

"We're pleased to welcome Guillaume to our e-Transport team and head of the e-Marine market segment, which has been exhibiting dramatic growth and increasing long-term opportunities for Leclanché," said Anil Srivastava, CEO, Leclanché. "Guillaume brings a strong background in strategy and international business development experience; and his last position was based in Oslo. These are vital pre-requisites for the business he now leads.

"The Nordic region is one of the most important global markets in the maritime industry with significant concentrations of ship builders, owners, designers and third-party influencers. As the region recovers from the current global pandemic, Guillaume and our team will serve as a local resource to current clients as well as to the design and shipbuilding community leveraging the full breadth of our battery storage technology and solutions for next-generation electric, non-polluting and sustainable vessels."

The new Oslo office is located at Karenslyst Alle 53 in Olso's Skøyen neighborhood. Guillaume's team includes Harald Kulsrud, key account manager, who recently joined Leclanché. Harald has deep knowledge of the battery industry with direct experience in industrial batteries in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company's Nordic team is now staffed by colleagues located in Denmark, Finland and Norway; they will be joined by other members of the Leclanché team as appropriate.

Prior to joining Leclanché, Guillaume served in a variety of capacities in a 15-year career with Schneider Electric. He rose from international project manager through a variety of roles culminating as segment director for the company's Marine business group. He has a master's degree in business administration, legal and financial engineering from L'IGR-IAE Rennes, in Rennes, France, and an engineering diploma from Centrale Supélec École Supérieure d'Électricité near Paris.

"Leclanché's e-Marine business has been in a steep growth mode with projects underway or near approval for a wide range of marine applications," said Guillaume Clement, vice president for Leclanché's e-Marine Business. "Norway and the greater Nordic market is filled with early adopters and innovators. We hope to develop our presence into a center of excellence and local knowledge hub when it comes to battery storage technology and the electrification of all types of marine vessels. Our team on the ground is smart, experienced and energetic; we look forward to getting beyond our planet's health challenges to contribute to a brighter, cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry."

For companies in the region seeking to contact the Leclanché Nordic team, they can be reached at e-marine@leclanche.com.

