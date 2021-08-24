Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Dr. AnnaRx Launching CBD & CBN Nutraceutical Line

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC Pink:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to announce the following update:

The Dr AnnaRxTM CBD and CBN range has been finalized. The four initial products to be released are:

CBD Energy: Amplify energy and focus to keep you productive throughout the day.

Amplify energy and focus to keep you productive throughout the day. CBD Immunity: Boost the immune system and build resilience against common colds and flu.

Boost the immune system and build resilience against common colds and flu. CBD Calm: Support enhanced mental clarity and stamina to withstand episodes of stress and anxiety.

Support enhanced mental clarity and stamina to withstand episodes of stress and anxiety. CBD and CBN Sleep: Promote sleep affinity while providing the relaxation and peace of mind to wake up an energetic self.

The M2Bio Sciences Product Development Team designed these four unique product formulations. The range combines traditional botanicals with plant extracts to support the general health and wellbeing of the consumer. Each product has been carefully devised using only natural compounds to effectively supplement the overall optimization of the end user on a daily basis.

"Finding solutions that benefit health and wellbeing through natural, clean ingredients is at the heart of what M2Bio strives to deliver for our consumers. The synergistic blend of botanicals and plant extracts complimented with CBD in all four products accomplishes just that." said Emma Parsons, Food Science Specialist for M2Bio Sciences.

"The team works diligently to develop products that provide great health benefits and build on human performance. Being a professional MMA fighter, I know the importance of looking after one's body both mentally and physically." said Robert Simbowe, Director of Sports and Fitness.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

