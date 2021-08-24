DBTA Readers' Choice Awards recognizes MariaDB's cloud database for its cutting-edge cloud innovation and leadership standing

MariaDB Corporation today announced its cloud database, MariaDB SkySQL, received the 2021 Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) Readers' Choice Award for Best Cloud Database. The DBTA Readers' Choice Awards recognize information management solutions, products and services selected as top performers by end users.

Launched last year, SkySQL gives customers the freedom to go anywhere any cloud, any workload and any scale. SkySQL delivers unmatched flexibility and massive scalability in a cloud database that keeps up with customers' changing needs while saving 90% of their database cost. SkySQL has found rapid adoption among customers in more than 70 countries coming from different databases such as Oracle, SQL Server, Sybase, Db2, MySQL, PostgreSQL and MariaDB for a wide variety of use cases.

"We are honored by this recognition that points to the great strides we have made," said Jon Bakke, head of global field operations at MariaDB Corporation. "This award from DBTA is significant as it recognizes the incredible advancements that MariaDB SkySQL is making in the cloud database world. Our end users continue to provide us with positive feedback about their experiences with our technology."

The DBTA award is among several recent recognitions for MariaDB SkySQL, including:

InfoWorld's 2021 Technology of the Year

CRN's 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies of the 2021 Cloud 100

