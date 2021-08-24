Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.08.2021
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
MetricStream Joins Amazon Web Services ISV Accelerate Program

Collaboration Will Offer Joint Sales of IT and Cyber GRC Solutions to AWS and MetricStream Clients

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the global market leader of integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) today announced that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate Program. MetricStream graduated to the AWS ISV Accelerate Program in less than 90 days, demonstrating MetricStream's commitment to helping shared clients improve risk posture while accelerating cloud migrations.

MetricStream Logo

"Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program deepens the existing relationship between MetricStream and AWS," said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO, MetricStream. "Enterprise cloud users of all sizes who are looking for a better understanding of their risk position will benefit from having MetricStream's IT and Cyber GRC Solution available in AWS Marketplace, so it can be deployed quickly and at scale."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. MetricStream products are listed in AWS Marketplace and are available to hundreds of thousands of AWS customers. As a result of this program, MetricStream will implement AWS cloud migrations through incentivized sales of its industry-leading IT and Cyber Risk products, which enable organizations to rapidly implement IT risk and compliance frameworks, reduce risk exposure, and improve visibility into cyber risks, policies, and controls.

"There is demand for streamlined and seamless IT and Cyber solutions within the AWS cloud ecosystem," said Rich Geraffo, Vice President Americas Sales, AWS. "Extending our relationship with MetricStream through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program represents our commitment to bringing best in class solutions to our customers and prospects."

AWS customers can purchase the full breadth of MetricStream's GRC solutions from the AWS Marketplace. AWS customers have full access ranging from MetricStream's rapidly deployable IT and Cyber GRC Solution to scalable IRM and GRC solutions that are available through the AWS Marketplace Private Offer process. To learn more, please visit AWS Marketplace: MetricStream IT and Cyber-GRC Solution (amazon.com).

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

MetricStream and the MetricStream logo are trademark or registered trademarks of MetricStream, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480966/MetricStream_Primary_Aquamarine_with_Dark_Text_Logo.jpg

