NRP Stone, Inc.: NRP Stone Subsidiary Announces Launch Date on Blue Origin New Shepard Rocket

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) - Uplift Aerospace, a subsidiary of NRP Stone, Inc., announced the launch date of its upcoming 'Suborbital Triptych' project on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. The 'Suborbital Triptych' series is a collaboration between Uplift Aerospace, a pioneering technology company in the aerospace industry, and Blue Origin, a privately-funded space company and manufacturer of reusable launch vehicles and engines.

The Suborbital Triptych series commissions top international artists for historic artworks that provide valuable long-term investments for the company. The Suborbital Triptych is the first of a series of projects that Uplift Aerospace is developing to establish commerce in space with the launch of the first marketplace into low Earth orbit in 2022.

At 8:35 am CDT on August 26, 'New Shephard', Blue Origin's reusable suborbital rocket, will travel into space with a specially commissioned triptych by the renowned Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo painted on the top of the crew capsule on the main chute covers. When this triptych of painted rocket panels launches, Boafo will be the first artist from the African continent to have created an artwork propelled into space.

Time: Launch targeting Thursday, August 26, at 8:35 am CDT / 2:35pm BST / 9:35 pm HKT

Location: Launch Site One in West Texas

Watch: The Blue Origin launch LIVESTREAM starts T-30 minutes on www.upliftaerospace.com

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace is a subsidiary of NRP Stone, which is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol NRPI. As an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for commerce in space. For more information visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors.

MEDIA CONTACT: press@upliftaerospace.com

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661080/NRP-Stone-Subsidiary-Announces-Launch-Date-on-Blue-Origin-New-Shepard-Rocket