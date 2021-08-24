Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTCQB: ELIXF) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) is pleased to announce its intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one new common share (each, a "New Share") for every 100 existing common shares (each, an Existing Share").

The Consolidation was previously approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual and special meeting held on June 15, 2021.

The intended Consolidation would result in the number of issued and outstanding common shares being reduced from 1,121,016,031 Existing Shares to approximately 11,210,160 New Shares. The exercise or conversion price of, and the number of common shares issuable under, any convertible securities of the Company will also be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractions of New Shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number if the first decimal place is less than five and rounded up to the next highest whole number if the first decimal place is five or greater. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The Company's board of directors believes that the Consolidation will provide the Company with greater flexibility for the continued development of its business and the growth of the Company, including financing arrangements and future acquisitions.

The Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act and the articles of the Company. The Company will be obtaining a new set of CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Consolidation. The effective date for the Consolidation and the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be disclosed in a subsequent press release. The Company anticipates that its current name and trading symbol will remain unchanged. The board of directors may, at its discretion, determine to amend the terms of the Consolidation or to not move forward with the Consolidation.

