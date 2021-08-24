Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Inzile AB (publ) receives observation status (444/21)

On August 23, 2021, Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that four members have resigned from the Company's board of directors, thereby consisting of only one board member. According to item 2.5 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, the Exchange decides that the shares in Inzile AB (publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208, order book ID 175688) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB