Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Relay Medical – Das COVID-19-Nonplusultra!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.08.2021 | 15:29
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Inzile AB (publ) receives observation status (444/21)

On August 23, 2021, Inzile AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that four members have resigned from the Company's board of
directors, thereby consisting of only one board member. 

According to item 2.5 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an
issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results
in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, the Exchange decides that the shares in Inzile AB
(publ) (INZILE, ISIN code SE0012570208, order book ID 175688) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.