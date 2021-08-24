Andersen Global reinforces its presence with the addition of collaborating firm Intuit Management Consultancy LLP (IMC), a cross-border advisory firm, adding depth and breadth to its platform in the Middle East and Asia regions.

Founded in 1979, IMC serves large companies, multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, high net worth individuals, family-owned businesses and start-ups. With offices in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and India, the firm offers a wide range of services including corporate advisory, global mobility, accounting, private client and family advisory, tax advisory, outsourcing solutions and digital transformation.

"Our primary focus is to provide our clients with comprehensive solutions that ensure success in every milestone of their businesses," said Managing Partner Piyush Bhandari. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global equips us to provide seamless service best suited to meet our clients' needs globally."

"IMC is a best-in-class team possessing in-depth knowledge and experience in key markets," added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "This is an important addition as we continue to expand our cross-border capabilities and focus on providing clients with a full suite of integrated, independent solutions."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 289 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

