Global Industrial Microbiology Sales are Surging at 4.95% CAGR amid Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Industry and Increasing Adoption of Sterility Testing - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial microbiology sales are forecast to reach a valuation of over US$ 21.5 Bn by 2031.The market is anticipated to grow at 4.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 owing to rising applications of industrial microbiology in agriculture, cosmetics, pharmaceutical industry, and food and beverages sectors.

Increasing demand for safety and hygiene in food industry will encourage improvement in the quality of products. Driven by this, the focus on quality of products across diverse industries has encouraged manufacturers to emphasize on the adoption of sterility and safety testing to ascertain product quality. This is expected to bolster industrial microbiology sales growth in coming years.

Spurred by consistently rising demand, several leading players are focusing on product launches. For instance, in 2018, BioMerieuxx,a leading player in industrial microbiological control field has launched ENDOZYME II GO, a new endotoxin test in the BioMerieuxx ENDONEXT range of recombinant horseshoe crab Factor C assays.

Focus on drug development and increasing demand for pathogen testing in food products also creating opportunities for sales.

According to the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), investment in research and development activities targeted at enhancing industrial microbiology products have resulted in expenditure on healthcare to increase.

As per ABPI, the pharmaceutical sector investment totaled US$ 156.7 Bn in 2016 and it is estimated to increase in coming years, creating impressive scope for the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations implemented on the use of the anti-microbial food additives and favorable policies are supporting adoption of sterility testing. This in turn, accelerating demand for industrial microbiology.

For instance, in 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for pharmaceutical microbiology and the U.S. government made it compulsory for industries to undergo sterility testing and bio-burden testing to examine toxicity level of a drug or additives. Implementation of stringent regulations such as this will create opportunities for growth of the market.

"Rising usage of microorganisms in syrup formulations has improved adoption of sterility and bio-burden testing. Growing demand for pathogen testing in the food sector and increasing drug development are creating opportunities for market growth," said a Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from Industrial Microbiology Market:

The U.S. is dominating North America industrial microbiology market owing to expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the country.

industrial microbiology market owing to expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the country. China is estimated to account for leading share in the East Asia industrial microbiology market.

is estimated to account for leading share in the industrial microbiology market. India is emerging as most lucrative market in South Asia due to increasing research and development activities within pharmaceutical industry

is emerging as most lucrative market in due to increasing research and development activities within pharmaceutical industry By product type, reaction consumables are anticipated to account for the maximum market share during the forecast period.

By test type, sterility test type in industrial microbiology market is highly sought-after due to its increasing application in food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries for quality check of products.

By end-user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is expected to register increasing demand in coming years.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical industry and focus on drug development are propelling industrial microbiology market growth.

Expansion food and beverage industry and focus on ascertaining quality of food products to offer clearer ingredient list are boosting growth of industrial microbiology.

Increasing applications is testing quality of syrup formulations will fuel demand in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

Expansion of pharmaceutical industry and increasing preference for automation are bolstering adoption of sterility testing within the pharmaceutical industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global industrial microbiology market are focusing on expanding their businesses and their overall market share. For instance,

In 219, Aberdeen-based microbiology, and biological material storage company NCIMB Ltd collaborated with German distributor Doenitz Prolab to expand their consumer base and to provide microbiology products and services.

Key players operating in the global industrial microbiology market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Asiagel Corporation

Eppendorf AG

BioMerieuxx SA

Novamed

QIAGEN

Sartorius AG

3M

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

More Insights on the Global Industrial Microbiology Market

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the global industrial microbiology market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global sales of industrial microbiology market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product Type:

Equipment and Systems

Filtration Pumps and Systems



Microbial Detection Systems



Air Monitoring Systems



Automated Equipment



Incubators and Culture Apparatus



Others

Reaction Consumables

Media



Simple Media



Complex Media



Defined Media



Specialty Media



Reagents and Strains



Others

Laboratory Supplies

Bags and Bottles



Loop and Needles



Petri Dishes, Racks, Seals, Plates and Holders



Filtration Disc and Membranes



Others

By End User:

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Food and Beverages

Agriculture and Environmental

Personal Care Products

By Test Type:

Sterility Testing

Microbial Limits Testing

Bio-burden Testing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

excluding (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Industrial Microbiology Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for industrial microbiology market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into industrial microbiology market demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031.

Industrial microbiology market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Industrial microbiology market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

