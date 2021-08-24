Demand for Organic Cat Food to Rise at 5.8% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights

The cat food market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers exclusive insights into key segments including source and nature. It underscores product launches as key strategy adopted by market players as they aim for expanding their footprint globally

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, Dubai: As per Future Market insights (FMI), the global market for cat food is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 65.2 Bn by 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 40.78 Bn registered in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

The cat adoption rate is phenomenally increasing, especially on account of increasing pet humanization trends coupled with growing millennial population. Due to growth reported in the number of cat owners, the demand for nondiscretionary and discretionary products is on a rise, which in turn, is driving growth of the cat food market.

Some of the leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing a wide variety of premium food products including, vegan, organic, and gluten-free variants to feed cats with healthier meals. Other market players are also joining the bandwagon by launching innovative packaging solutions to gain competitive.

Among various types, wet cat food segment is gaining traction in the market due to its balanced flavor profile covering vitamins, and minerals. As per the study, it is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

With advancements in e-commerce, consumers are now transitioning towards online retailers for purchasing cat food products, which, in turn is spurring sales prospects. As per FMI, it is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%, reaching a valuation of US$ 8,939.4 Mn by the end of 2031.

Growth prospects are likely to remain positive in China driven by growing urbanization, widespread pet humanization trends and rise in pet ownership trends especially among younger generation. FMI has estimated that, China will account for over 50.8% of East Asia sales in 2021.

"Increasing urbanization along with rising disposable income is contributing to the growth of the cat food market. Growing emphasis on pet humanization trends along with cultural trends are further spurring sales prospects. Besides these, leading market players are focusing on expanding their portfolio. Therefore, a slew of new plant-based products are being launched, which is expected to bode well for the market," said a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Cat Food Market Survey

Driven by pet humanization trend, China is estimated to account for 50.8% of East Asia market share in 2021.

is estimated to account for 50.8% of market share in 2021. Thailand market for cat food is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the assessment period 2021-2031.

market for cat food is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the assessment period 2021-2031. The U.S. is leading the market for cat food in North America and is estimated to account for over 89.1% of North America market in 2021.

and is estimated to account for over 89.1% of market in 2021. Based on type, demand for wet cat food is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, online retailers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the assessment period.

Key Drivers

Pet humanization is a major factor driving demand for cat food market.

Owing to its high nutritional profile, cat food market is growing at a rapid pace.

Growing urbanization along with steady growth observed in the number of cat owners is propelling demand for cat food.

Key Restraints

High impact regulations in the cat food industry is likely to restrict the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Cat food manufacturers are focusing on new product launches to enhance their product portfolio.

For instance, in 2020, Purina announced the launch of its new, one of its kind cat food called Pro Plan LiveClear, which reduces allergens on cat hair and dander.

In 2021, Catit, the brand known for its range of cat toys and accessories announced the launch of Nuna, the UK's first ever range of insect-based cat food. With this new launch Catit aims at setting up a new standard in the premium food category.

Some of the leading players operating in the cat food market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Purina

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Affinity Petcare SA

Nutro Products Inc.

Dave's Pet Food

Boulder Dog Food Company

Rollover Pet Food Ltd.

Real Pet Food Company Pty Ltd

Freshpet

Burgess Group PLC

Nature's variety

Fromm Family Foods LLC

JustFoodForDogs ( approx)

The J.M. Smucker Company

Steve's Real Food

Natures Goodness Pet Food

Party Animal, Inc.

Iams

More Valuable Insights on Cat Food Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global cat food market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in cat food market with detailed segmentation:

By Nature:

Organic

Monoprotein

Conventional

By Source:

Animal Derived

Fish



Chicken



Duck



Beef



Pork



Venison/Game



Lamb



Turkey

Plant-derived

Insect-derived

Crickets



Mealworms



Black soldier flies

By Product Type:

Kibble/Dry

Extruded



Baked



Coated

· Treats and Chews

Pastes



Cremes / Cream-Snacks



Crunchy snacks



Chew sticks



Tablets



Biscuits



Cat Milk / Milk snacks

Dehydrated Food

Freeze Dried Food

Freeze-Dried Raw

Wet Food

Frozen

Raw Food

Powder

By Pet Type:

Kitten

Senior

By Packaging Type:

Pouches

Bags

Folding cartons

Tubs & Cups

Can

Bottles & jars

By Distribution Channel:

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Mom and Pop Stores



Pet Stores



Discounters



Independent Grocery Retailers



Drugstores



Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

