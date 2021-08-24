Year Over Year Revenues Up 2,803% with Gross Profit Up 975%

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe, is pleased to announce its financial and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 2,803% to over $14.4 million for Q2 2021 compared to $517,025 in Q2 2020

Gross profit increased 975% to over $1.5 million for Q2 2021 compared to $154,203 in Q2 2020

Net income increased 641% to over $1.2 million for Q2 2021 compared to a loss of $189,704 in Q2 2020

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

The Company successfully increased its customer base from 20 customers in early 2020 to more than 400 loyal recurring customers by end of Q2 2021.

The Company's retailer network, which began with two shops in March 2000, expanded to a loyal customer base of 26 shops in Switzerland, 41 shops in Germany, 30 shops in France, 2 shops in Italy, 1 shop in Poland and 2 shops in Guadeloupe, for a total amount of more than 100 shops, as of the end of Q2 2021.

The Company is the premier supplier to 60 wholesalers across Europe as of the end of Q2 2021, up from just five wholesalers accounting for 60% of its revenue in early 2020.

Rockflowr Production started with its own monthly production of 25-30kg of high-grade indoor hemp flowers in May 2020 and as of the end of Q2 2021 has grown to over 20,000 lamps with 1000 watt each (total capacity of 20 million watt or 20 tons of indoor production per year) of outsourced production capacity supplying our customer base.

Financial Statements

The Below is from the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020; Please Refer to the Complete Report, Including the Notes, Other Statements and Other Contents Therein.

Six Months Six Months

Three Months

Three Months Ended Ended

Ended

Ended 6/30/2021 6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020



Sales $ 14,494,477 $ 517,025



$ 7,136,628



$ 515,840 Cost of sales 12,991,643 362,822

6,993,357

355,855 Gross profit 1,502,834 154,203

143,271

159,985



Operating expenses:



Marketing 355 17,529

-

17,529 Rent 46,127 19,552

41,989

19,552 Depreciation 4,729 2,207

3,499

2,207 Stock-based compensation 1,620 -

-

- General and administrative 82,179 121,637

47,605

97,028 Total operating expenses 135,010 160,925

93,093

136,316



Income (loss) from operations 1,367,824 (6,722)

50,178

23,669



Other income (expense)



Interest expense - (178,390)

-

- Total Other Expenses - (178,390)

-

-



Net Income (loss) before income taxes 1,367,824 (185,112)

50,178

23,669 Income tax expense 151,824 4,592

5,851

4,592



Net income (loss) 1,216,000 (189,704)

44,327

19,077 Other comprehensive income (37,682) 3,654

36,814

3,654



Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,178,318 $ (186,050)



$ 81,141



$ 22,731



Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.00)



$ 0.00



$ 0.00 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.00)



$ 0.00



$ 0.00



Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 5,309,576,718 4,194,527,118

5,309,588,107

4,446,889,755 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 20,509,576,718 4,194,527,118

20,509,588,107

19,446,889,755

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @CBDofDenver_Inc @Rockflowr @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investors@cbdofdenver.com

Marcel Gamma

marcel@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94206