Dienstag, 24.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Relay Medical – Das COVID-19-Nonplusultra!
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
24.08.21
08:02 Uhr
9,080 Euro
-0,040
-0,44 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0009,52016:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2021 | 16:29
52 Leser
On termination of legal proceedings related to the mandatory share repurchase offer of AS "Olainfarm" shares

With the following AS "Olainfarm" informs that on August 24, 2021 it has received announcement from AS "Olainfarm" shareholder AS "AB CITY" regarding termination of the proceedings initiated in connection with the claim of minority shareholders to annul mandatory buyback offer to purchase AS "Olainfarm" shares.

Full announcement in English attached.

Attachment

  • ABCity_24.08.2021_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d33459e4-b37c-4737-9030-788dfac0c8d7)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
