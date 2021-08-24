Clinicians and pharmacists continue to turn to Wolters Kluwer's evidence-based support resources

Wolters Kluwer Health has continued to build its customer base in the UK, gaining six new customers for its clinical decision support tool UpToDate and drug information tool Lexicomp. This follows significant growth in 2020 and highlights increased demand for evidence-based decision support tools, especially during the pandemic.

Wolters Kluwer's renowned clinical content from Lexicomp and UpToDate gives clinicians access to peer-reviewed treatment recommendations and the latest best-practice guidance on over 12,000 clinical topics and more than 9,500 graded recommendations. UpToDate and Lexicomp have both been shown to deliver improved care and outcomes by supporting safe, evidence-based medication and therapeutic decisions.

According to research of UpToDate use in the UK and Ireland in 2020, 21% of clinicians changed their course of action to a more appropriate treatment or diagnosis after consulting its clinical evidence and recommendations.

With staff and resources under pressure throughout the pandemic, Wolters Kluwer's clinical decision support tools have been in higher demand, offering fast access to the latest approved advice at the point of care. Recognising the important role its resources can play at the front line, Wolters Kluwer has provided clinicians with free access to its extensive Covid-19 topics throughout the crisis.

The new customers in the UK include:

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust (UpToDate)

Advanz Pharma (UpToDate)

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (UpToDate)

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (UpToDate and Lexicomp)

SWMI South West Medicines Information (Lexicomp)

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust Regional Medicines and Poisons Information Service (Lexicomp)

Denise Basow, MD, President and CEO, Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health says, "Clinical teams are used to dealing with complex medical conditions on a daily basis, often in highly pressurised settings when it's critical to make the right decision. Access to decision-support resources such as UpToDate and Lexicomp provides a reassurance that they have the most recent and accurate information to hand, helping them deliver the best care everywhere."

"Embedding UpToDate into the clinical workflow, through the Electronic Patient Record, also helps improve the decision-making process and, at the same time, enhances patient safety, quality of care and clinical outcomes."

"This, coupled with UpToDate's accreditation by the Federation of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom (RCP), allows clinicians to use UpToDate as part of their personal professional development, embedded into the clinical workflow."

