On-road testing for self-driving shuttle service to begin this summer

Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Transit passengers will soon have the opportunity to ride the WAVE - Whitby Autonomous Vehicle Electric - shuttle along the waterfront in Whitby, Ontario. The self-driving shuttle is anticipated to be on Whitby streets in the coming weeks for on-road testing, followed by public ridership later this year.

The autonomous electric shuttle is emission-free and integrates cutting-edge smart infrastructure along the route to help create safer roads for pedestrians, cyclists, transit passengers and other road users. The pilot project is being undertaken in partnership between SmartCone Technologies, AutoGuardian By SmartCone, the Town of Whitby, Region of Durham, Durham Region Transit (DRT), Metrolinx, Nokia Canada and other partners, to learn about how new technologies can contribute to safer, more sustainable and connected transit and traffic operations.

The six-kilometre shuttle route will begin and end at the Whitby GO Transit station, making a loop through the residential, recreational and industrial areas of the Port Whitby neighbourhood (in south Whitby). The pilot is the first time in Canada that an autonomous shuttle and smart infrastructure will be fully integrated into an existing transit service - as DRT Route 300 - providing the opportunity to assess the operational, financial and customer service benefits and implications of these technologies in community transit. The pilot will also help inform the physical and digital transportation infrastructure necessary to prepare for autonomous vehicles on public roads in Canada.

With safety as the top priority, the shuttle will operate at a speed of no more than 20 kilometres per hour and have a trained safety attendant on board who can manually take control of the vehicle at any time, if required. The service will also be aided by more than 50 pieces of smart transportation infrastructure that dramatically increase road safety, including the elimination of blind spots experienced by vehicles, and use of real-time audio and visual alerts to other road users about the shuttle's operation.

The project is being supported by the Government of Ontario in funding through the Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN), led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), as well as funding from project partners. The pilot will be delivered through the support and experience of local, national and international partners, including:

Ontario Centre of Innovation - funding to Smartcone for smart infrastructure project

SmartCone - project lead, provider of smart infrastructure technology

AutoGuardian By SmartCone - operators of the intelligent infrastructure and autonomous shuttle

Town of Whitby - host community for pilot

Region of Durham - traffic and signal operations

Durham Region Transit - transit service

Nokia - private wireless network infrastructure provider

Local Motors - shuttle manufacturer

Metrolinx - provincial transportation agency

Ontario Tech University - Automotive Centre of Excellence for autonomous vehicle maintenance

Durham College - outreach and engagement support

Transport Canada - regulator for importing the autonomous vehicle shuttle

Ministry of Transportation - regulator for autonomous vehicle pilots in Ontario

To learn more about the project and when you can ride the WAVE shuttle later this year, visit connectwhitby.ca/ridetheWAVE.

QUICK FACTS

Once public ridership begins later this year, shuttle passengers and operators will be required to follow all provincial and public health and safety measures in place at the time of launch to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the wearing of a mask or face covering.

The onboard shuttle health and safety protocol will align with broader DRT COVID-response measures, including an enhanced cleaning and disinfecting process and onboard hand sanitizer stations.

Once public ridership begins later this year, the shuttle service will be free during the trial and integrated into the existing DRT schedule as Route 300. Regular fares will apply when transferring to connecting DRT or GO Transit services.

The shuttle will operate weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in off-peak times to minimize traffic impact, and on weekends between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. DRT On Demand service will also continue to be available in the Port Whitby area throughout the pilot.

The pilot will be the longest operation of its kind in Canada in terms of route length being six kilometres.

QUOTES

"SmartCone is honoured to lead this project with the support of AVIN and OCI. Working with these technology leaders will be ground-breaking and together we will show how an autonomous solution can come to market in a real-world and truly integrated environment safely and to the benefit of all."

- Jason Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SmartCone

"OCI, AVIN and the Government of Ontario were truly instrumental in getting AutoGuardian off the ground through their support in this project. Working with these stakeholders has added immeasurable value for AutoGuardian to ensure our AV Operations services are seamless and align to support regional transit needs."

- Tenille Houston, Chief Executive Officer, AutoGuardian By SmartCone

"Transportation advancements, like autonomous vehicles, have the potential to transform the way people live, work and move across the province. The introduction of this innovative new autonomous shuttle pilot will help connect people in Whitby to GO services, creating a more connected, efficient transit system for the region."

- The Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, Government of Ontario

"This project puts Ontario at the forefront of leading-edge transit technology in Canada. Our government proudly supports this pilot that will enhance mobility and quality of life in Whitby and beyond. Ambitious projects like this foster growth and innovation and they make our economy more competitive while supporting our work to help businesses rebound from the impact of COVID-19."

- The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Government of Ontario

"Finding innovative ways to improve and enhance transit services while ensuring that it is also safe, accessible and sustainable for Durham residents, is a priority. I'm excited that Whitby is the first in Canada to integrate this pilot project into existing transit service highlighting another example of how Whitby and the Region of Durham is a leader in innovation."

- Lorne Coe, MPP for Whitby and Chief Government Whip, Government of Ontario

"The Region of Durham is excited to partner with this forward-thinking group of innovators. The push towards environmentally sustainable transit options is beneficial for everyone in Durham. Durham Region has a long history of automotive advancement and leadership. This ground-breaking project demonstrates that Durham continues to be at the forefront of the development of new mobility solutions and technologies."

- John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Region of Durham

"This is an exciting project that shines a light on Whitby and Durham Region as leaders in innovation and technology, and environmentally sustainable solutions. We are proud to be part of a highly-experienced project team who bring together the right technology, knowledge and insights to undertake this project."

- Don Mitchell, Mayor, Town of Whitby

"We are proud to play our part in enabling the launch of the WAVE. Secure, reliable and high-bandwidth private wireless connectivity has an important role to play in the roll-out of autonomous vehicle systems, where safety and dependability are top priorities."

- Shawn Sparling, VP Enterprise and Public Sector, Nokia Canada

"We're excited to be a part of this pilot to integrate autonomous vehicles into our transit network, enhancing connections to GO Transit and local transit services. Metrolinx remains committed to working with our municipal partners to build on all of the work that has been done to date in finding new and innovative ways to move people throughout the region more efficiently and seamlessly."

- Phil Verster, President and Chief Executive Officer, Metrolinx

ABOUT AVIN AND THE OCI

The Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN) is an initiative by Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario's position as a North American leader in transportation technology and infrastructure systems. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, AVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-based automotive and mobility technology companies.

SMARTCONE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is an intelligent infrastructure eco system that enables use cases like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), AI on the edge, distributed processing on the edge, indoor/outdoor positioning, next-generation asset & freight tracking systems, and more. TheSmartCone solutions have been used most recently in Return to Work solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Visit us at thesmartcone.com.

AUTOGUARDIAN

AutoGuardian provides intelligent mobility solutions to get people to their destination in a safer, smarter, and more eco-friendly way. With safer bike lanes, crosswalks, and autonomous shuttle routes to include first and last mile autonomous shuttle operations, we aim to increase mobility for all. Learn more at autoguardian.ca.

ABOUT REGION OF DURHAM

Durham Region is-simply-more. Located on the eastern side of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), Durham is a region with momentum. Offering a competitive advantage like no other, Durham is a community where talented, smart and ambitious people-known for their innovation, creativity, skills and education-bring access to world markets, insights, invention and traditions. A place where an innovative ecosystem helps propel new ideas forward. Where ingenuity and industry help tackle global challenges. Visit durham.ca to learn more about one of Canada's fastest growing communities.

ABOUT THE TOWN OF WHITBY

The Town of Whitby is a lakefront community that is home to more than 130,000 residents and over 2,000 businesses. Whitby is the second largest municipality in the Regional Municipality of Durham and located in the heart of the region. The Town is committed to building a pedestrian-focused, cycling-oriented and age-friendly community, the revitalization of its two historic downtowns and maximizing its wonderful green spaces. The Town is committed to grow as a smart, urban community where talent and businesses can flourish.

ABOUT DURHAM REGION TRANSIT

Durham Region Transit (DRT) is one of Ontario's largest regional transit systems, serving eight unique area municipalities; offering seamless connections to destinations across the Region and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. DRT operates an innovative suite of services, including scheduled, On Demand and Specialized. Visit DurhamRegionTransit.com for more information.

ABOUT METROLINX

Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario, is responsible for implementing an integrated transportation network that connects communities across the region. While operating GO Transit, UP Express and PRESTO, Metrolinx's mission is to get people where they need to go better, faster and easier.

ABOUT NOKIA

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs. Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

ABOUT DURHAM COLLEGE

Durham College (DC) is leading the way in innovative and transformative education. Expert faculty and a focus on experiential learning through field placements, applied research, co-ops and other hands-on opportunities, provide over 11,000 full-time students access to leading-edge resources and state-of-the-art facilities. DC's five applied research centres, including the AI Hub, Centre for Cybersecurity and Social Impact Hub, solve industry and social challenges through innovative and collaborative partnerships. With more than 140 programs offered at its Oshawa and Whitby campuses, including four honours bachelor degrees and nine apprenticeship programs, DC proudly enables students to develop career-ready skills for the ever-changing job market.

ABOUT ONTARIO TECH UNIVERSITY

A modern, forwarding-thinking university, Ontario Tech advances the discovery and application of knowledge to accelerate economic growth, regional development and social innovation. We inspire and equip our students and our graduates to make a positive impact in a tech-focused world. For us, it's not only about developing the next tech breakthrough. Understanding and integrating the social and ethical implications of technology differentiates us as university. Learn more at ontariotechu.ca.

