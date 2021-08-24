Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted
average price of shares
acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|8/16/2021
FR0010259150
25270
82.6287
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/16/2021
FR0010259150
9030
82.9330
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/16/2021
FR0010259150
855
82.7562
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/16/2021
FR0010259150
2265
82.9151
AQEU
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/17/2021
FR0010259150
15100
83.6661
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/17/2021
FR0010259150
8102
83.5750
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/17/2021
FR0010259150
2376
83.4604
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/17/2021
FR0010259150
2152
83.4400
AQEU
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/18/2021
FR0010259150
10141
84.0074
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/18/2021
FR0010259150
1592
84.0475
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/18/2021
FR0010259150
267
83.9201
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/18/2021
FR0010259150
0
0.0000
AQEU
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/19/2021
FR0010259150
16263
82.5406
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/19/2021
FR0010259150
9049
82.4428
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/19/2021
FR0010259150
2400
82.4494
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/19/2021
FR0010259150
2288
82.4483
AQEU
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/20/2021
FR0010259150
5050
83.5819
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/20/2021
FR0010259150
2884
83.5997
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/20/2021
FR0010259150
562
83.5976
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
8/20/2021
FR0010259150
737
83.6269
AQEU
TOTAL
116 383
83.0762
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005060/en/
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com