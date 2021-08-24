DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Bond

Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 80 million of subsequent bonds at 103.00% of par and a YTM of 4.76% enabling refinancing of its unsecured bond and further execution of the M&A pipeline



24-Aug-2021 / 18:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 80 million of subsequent bonds at 103.00% of par and a YTM of 4.76% enabling refinancing of its unsecured bond and further execution of the M&A pipeline Tuesday, August 24, 2021 - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Subsequent bond issue of EUR 80 million reaching total framework of EUR 350 million

Proceeds to be used to refinance unsecured German bond and further M&A transactions

Well oversubscribed, issued at a price of 103.00%, corresponding to YTM of 4.76% August 24, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has, following a book building process, successfully placed a subsequent bond issue of EUR 80 million under its existing senior secured floating rate callable bonds (ISIN SE0015194527) (the "Bond" and the transaction is referred to as the "Subsequent Bond Issue" or the "Subsequent Bonds"). The transaction was well received by the market generating strong demand from primarily institutional investors based in the Nordics, continental Europe, North America and Asia, ultimately allowing the Subsequent Bonds to be priced at 103.00% of par, which corresponds to a yield to maturity (YTM) of 4.76%. Net proceeds from the Subsequent Bond Issue will be put on an escrow account from which it can be released to redeem the Company's outstanding unsecured German bond (ISIN: DE000A2R4KF3) in full as well financing EBITDA positive acquisitions of entities with similar or complementary businesses to that of the Company. The Company has a strong M&A pipeline and expects to be able to acquire further media and/or games companies in the upcoming months after having signed four M&A transactions in the year to date. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



'I am delighted that we were able to place this subsequent bond issue of EUR 80 million at a price of 103.00% of par. We have seen strong interest from both existing and new bond investors from the Nordics and globally and would like to thank them for their support. The bond issue allows us to refinance our outstanding unsecured bond and to furthermore strengthens our financial position to execute on our well filled M&A pipeline.', says Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest SE. The Bond is listed, and the Subsequent Bonds will be listed, on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market with ISIN SE0015194527. Pareto Securities acted as Sole Bookrunner and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisor in connection with the transaction. Responsible parties This information is such information Media and Games Invest SE is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Remco Westermann

Chairman of the Board and CEO

+356-203 301 64

board@mgi-se.com Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About Media and Games Invest SE Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q2'21). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399. Forward-looking statements This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'estimate', 'will', 'should', 'could', 'aim' or 'might', or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers have been developed on a reasonable basis, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules. 24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

