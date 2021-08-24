Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2021 | 19:32
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gateway Investor Relations: 10th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 8-9, 2021

Executives from a Range of Industries to Present to 500+ Investors and Analysts

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / The Gateway Conference is back for its 10th year and will showcase leading public and private companies virtually on September 8th and 9th.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover and learn about a select group of compelling companies across a wide range of industries, including consumer & wellness, financials, internet & business services, industrials, technology & electric vehicles, and SPACs.

The invitation-only conference provides investors and analysts a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights during two days of presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management. To request an invitation, please visit gateway-grp.com/conference/ or email conference@gatewayir.com.

The preliminary schedule of presenting companies has been provided below and will be regularly updated on the conference website.

Preliminary Participating Companies as of August 24th - Subject to Change

Internet & Business Services
AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO)
BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI)
Envela Corporation (NYSE American: ELA)
PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW)
Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM, TSX:PTS)
ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV)a
Startek (NYSE: SRT)
Tinybeans Group (ASX:TNY, OTCQX:TNYYF)

Consumer & Wellness
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR)
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ: CLVR)
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)
Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA)
HF Foods Group NASDAQ: HFFG)
Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK)
Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR)
SheepMedical Co., Ltd. (Private)
Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG)
Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR)

Financials
Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)
Eqonex Group (Nasdaq: EQOS)

Industrials
Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW)
Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP)
PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL)
PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT)
Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL)

Energy
Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC)
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK)
Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ: HTOO)
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ: MNTK)

Technology
Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE)
Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY)
Cerberus Sentinel (OTC: CISO)
Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT)
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO)
Kaspien Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN)
Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT)
KULR Technology (NYSE American: KULR)
Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE)
NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK)
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN)
Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH)
Quisitive Technology (TSXV: QUIS.V)
SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC)
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI)
Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO)
TeraGo, Inc. (TSX: TGO)
Versus Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY)
Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI)

SPACs & Target Companies
Arqit Limited (NASDAQ: CENH)
Fast Radius (NASDAQ: ENNV)
Greenrose (OTC: GNRS)
Kore Wireless (NASDAQ: CTAC)
Lottery.com (NASDAQ: TDAC)
MoneyLion (NYSE: FUSE)
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: FORE)
The Metals Company (NYSE: SOAC)

About The Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Gateway is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, Gateway has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit www.gateway-grp.com. Make sure to also follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Laressa Gallagher
Gateway Group, Inc.
4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400
Newport Beach, CA 92660
1-949-574-3860
conference@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Gateway Investor Relations



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661145/10th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-to-Virtually-Showcase-Leading-Companies-on-September-8-9-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
