- (PLX AI) - Demant says Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cuts stake in the company to below 5%.
|19:57
|Canada Pension Plan Cuts Stake in Demant Below 5%
|16.08.
|Demant Strong Earnings Point to Higher Consensus, but Share Already Reflects That: Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Demant posted strong first-half earnings which should lead to higher EPS expectations, but the company's share price already reflects the positive news, Handelsbanken said, reiterating a...
|12.08.
|Demant Falls on Profit Taking as BofA Reiterates Underperform
|(PLX AI) - Demant fell 5% despite beating earnings consensus and upgrading guidance as traders took profits after a strong recent share price move, analysts said. • Demant half year earnings were higher...
|12.08.
|Demant Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised
|(PLX AI) - Demant half year revenue DKK 9,012 million vs. estimate DKK 8,900 million.• half year EBIT DKK 1,638 million vs. estimate DKK 1,491 million• half year EBIT margin 18.2%• Outlook FY EBIT DKK...
|10.08.
|PREVIEW: Demant Expected to Lift Guidance for 2021, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Demant may lift its guidance range for organic growth or EBIT for the year when it reports first-half earnings on Thursday, analysts said. • Demant is currently guiding for organic growth...
