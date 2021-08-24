Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Enrico "Rick" Paolone as the Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.

A co-founder, Mr. Paolone has advised the Green Rise Board since the Company's inception in 2017. In July 2020, he became a Board member serving on the Company's Audit Committee. With over 30 years of Capital Markets experience, Mr. Paolone has consulted and advised some of the leading portfolio managers in both Canada and the USA. He specializes in identifying high-growth emerging companies. A founding partner of the Haywood Capital Markets Division ("Haywood"), Mr. Paolone also held several leadership roles at Haywood including Executive Vice President and Branch Manager of the Toronto Office. Mr. Paolone holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation as well as degrees in Economics and Finance.

Stepping down as Chair but remaining as a Director and the Company's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder is Vincent Narang. "On behalf of the Board I would like to congratulate Rick on his appointment to Chair," said Vincent Narang.

ABOUT GREEN RISE

Green Rise is a grower of fresh produce with 73 acres of greenhouse ranges located in Kingsville, Ontario. Poised to be the "best-in-class" contract grower of fresh produce, the Company takes pride in providing high-quality, consistent and reliable product to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce. By leveraging innovative growing solutions and embracing technology, Green Rise seeks to optimize its operations to generate improved product quality, expand profit margins, and provide investors with meaningful and growing returns. The company is proud to be an environmentally sustainable investment, producing locally grown, pesticide-free, bee-pollinated fresh produce using 90% less water. The company is proud that its first range is EFI (Equity Food Initiative) certified.

