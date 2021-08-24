Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Pivotal Financial Corp. (TSXV: PIV.P) ("Pivotal" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Pivotal operates as a Capital Pool Company with its only asset being cash which currently totals $2.15 million.

As previously announced, on August 6, 2021, Pivotal entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Global Food and Ingredients Inc. ("GFI") that would constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction as defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange. "I am very pleased with the proposed transaction, which will result in the combination of Pivotal with GFI. We look forward to completing the transaction over the coming months," said C. Fraser Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Pivotal.

Detailed information on the Proposed Transaction and copies of the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

C. Fraser Elliott, Chief Executive Officer

cfraserelliott@gmail.com

(416) 567-3276

