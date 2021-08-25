Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the appointment of Stéphanie Bondoux as Director of Certification and Accreditation.

In France, the construction sector has to comply with numerous and ever-changing technical norms and standard practices. In order to ensure that Hoffmann Green continues to meet the highest industry standards, the Company has decided to appoint Stéphanie Bondoux as Director of Certification and Accreditation.

The aim of this appointment is thus to assess the performance, the sustainability of solutions and the safety of the various applications while fostering the policy of innovation that is ingrained within Hoffmann Green's DNA. To do this, Stéphanie Bondoux will work in close collaboration with the test labs and accreditation bodies, and notably the Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment (CSTB, France's scientific and technical center for building), and will undertake the necessary trials to obtain the appropriate certifications and accreditations. The experience she has acquired throughout her career at Hilti within a context of ground-breaking innovation represents an additional asset for the Company.

Stéphanie, who is 36, has a master's degree in Marketing from Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne Universityand has considerable experience in the field of accreditations, technical assessments and regulations applicable to the construction sector. She began her career asa fastening product manager at Hilti, a global leader in anchoring solutions and fire protection systems for construction, building and industry professionals.

Prior to joining Hoffmann Green Cement, since 2016 Stéphanie was in charge of accreditations and the regulatory framework for Hilti's subsidiaries in Western Europe (France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg).

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to welcome Stéphanie Bondoux to Hoffmann Green. Thanks to her experience and expertise, Stéphanie will enable us to reach a further milestone in terms of certification and accreditation. Beyond the environmental benefits of our disruptive offer, Stéphanie will help us obtain the certifications and accreditations we need to provide construction players in France, in Europe and around the world with reliable information on the performance levels, sustainability and safety of our applications. Following the launch of our PHARE calculator, this appointment is another step in our transparency and quality approach, the aim being to provide tangible information regarding our solutions for decarbonizing the construction industry

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

