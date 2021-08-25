Australia has the sun, the wind and the space to become one of the world's green hydrogen export superpowers in coming decades. However, the Sunburnt Country does have a dearth of one ingredient in the green hydrogen equation - freshwater. Thankfully, researchers from Monash University and a group of national water utilities are joining forces to find a way to use wastewater for the process of electrolysis.From pv magazine Australia Researchers from Monash University, in league with national water utilities, are setting out to uncover ways in which wastewater can be used to produce green hydrogen ...

