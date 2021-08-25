The survey of 1,500 homeowners shed light on the home solar energy experience and motivating factors behind solar purchases.From pv magazine USA Homeowners are increasingly being driven to buy or lease solar with energy storage by news-making grid failures, power outages, and higher electricity rates, said a survey conducted by SunPower. The 2021 SunPower Energy Sense Index surveyed 1,500 homeowners in the U.S., to learn what their home energy experience is, what they understand about the energy industry, and what motivates them to buy solar. Outages motivate alternatives One finding is that many ...

