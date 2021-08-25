Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021
Relay Medical – Das COVID-19-Nonplusultra!
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
25.08.21
08:19 Uhr
9,080 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2021 | 08:17
55 Leser
Nasdaq Riga: Observation status removed for AS "Olainfarm"

Nasdaq Riga decided on August 25, 2020 to immediately remove observation status
for AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN LV0000100501) shares. 

The circumstances that were the reason for the observation status applied to
the company on June 22, 2021 have ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
