The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.08.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 25.08.2021Aktien1 KYG0096M1096 Acotec Scientific Holdings Ltd.2 US68622D1063 Origin Materials Inc.Anleihen1 FR0013479722 Financiere Immobiliere Bordelaise2 XS1998016353 Corporación Andina de Fomento3 US092113AU39 Black Hills Corp.4 FR00140057U9 BNP Paribas S.A.5 DE000A289KG5 Investitionsbank Berlin6 DE000HLB2581 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 DE000HLB2573 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale