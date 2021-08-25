The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 25.08.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 25.08.2021
Aktien
1 KYG0096M1096 Acotec Scientific Holdings Ltd.
2 US68622D1063 Origin Materials Inc.
Anleihen
1 FR0013479722 Financiere Immobiliere Bordelaise
2 XS1998016353 Corporación Andina de Fomento
3 US092113AU39 Black Hills Corp.
4 FR00140057U9 BNP Paribas S.A.
5 DE000A289KG5 Investitionsbank Berlin
6 DE000HLB2581 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HLB2573 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 25.08.2021
Aktien
1 KYG0096M1096 Acotec Scientific Holdings Ltd.
2 US68622D1063 Origin Materials Inc.
Anleihen
1 FR0013479722 Financiere Immobiliere Bordelaise
2 XS1998016353 Corporación Andina de Fomento
3 US092113AU39 Black Hills Corp.
4 FR00140057U9 BNP Paribas S.A.
5 DE000A289KG5 Investitionsbank Berlin
6 DE000HLB2581 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HLB2573 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
ACOTEC SCIENTIFIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de