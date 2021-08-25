Nasdaq Vilnius: Purchase of own shares of AB "Žemaitijos pienas"

From 2021-08-25, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "Žemaitijos pienas" ORS (ISIN code LT0000121865) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2021-08-31. The price per share is EUR 1,75. The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 801 173. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system). Order book: ZMP1LOS12. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com