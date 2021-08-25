Epazz, Inc.

Epazz's StreamPay Technology to Revolutionize CBD Blockchain From Farmer to the Consumer as Smartcontracts for Greenheart CBD Token Price Up 600% Expected to Accelerate



25-Aug-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST



Epazz's StreamPay Technology to Revolutionize CBD Blockchain From Farmer to the Consumer as Smartcontracts for Greenheart CBD Token Price Up 600% Expected to Accelerate CHICAGO, IL. - via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today Greenheart CBD Limited in Ireland will be using Epazz StreamPay technology to manage their loans and payments. Greenheart CBD will lend money to hemp farmers. Hemp farmers will repay the loans with their hemp production. StreamPay will trace the raw materials from the hemp farms into the final goods. This level of traceability enables Greenheart to reduce fraud and provide detailed information on their CBD oil products. Consumers will be able to use a QR code on the back of the CBD oil bottle to see a picture of the farmer who grew the hemp. Epazz StreamPay was started in 2018 as the first blockchain project the company is developing. The company launched the beta version of the app in 2020. Now the company is ready to launch the blockchain app with Greenheart CBD to manage loans on raw materials. Please visit streampay.io for more information on the service. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgM2ZxqKVz8 StreamPay app is a solution for companies to monitor their supply chain for risk of fraud using blockchain smart contract technology to trace raw materials to finished goods. In this case the raw materials are the hemp plants and the finished good is the CBD oil in the retail store. Please visit https://www.streampay.io StreamPay enables parties of a transaction to make policy decisions, and its smart contracts issue payments to suppliers when goods or services have been delivered, based on the terms of the smart contracts. The parties can pay in USD, Euros, or Cryptocurrencies, and the StreamPay wallet maintains the current local exchange rate. This provides users a worry-free payment experience that allows them to pay for small items without needing to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Epazz worked with Greenheart to help launch their IEO Token on their dex at www.greenheartcbd.io. Over the past week, the Greenheart token has increased by 600% as Greenheart gets closer to launching their mobile app by ZenaPay Wallet. Greenheart has over 6000 token holders and customers that could potentially use their mobile app. "StreamPay is a great application for next generation farming. It is important during a breakout to find out which farmer produce the raw materials," said Epazz CEO Shaun Passley. Future Featured Releases Point of Sale ZenaPay is developing an iPad POS app to integrate with the Merchant App, and Epazz will release the app's POS version. The new system has been designed to integrate seamlessly with merchants' store flow. Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution ZenaPay's development team is working on a vendor payment solution that will allow merchant businesses to pay vendors and employees using cryptocurrencies. Future features will include an e-commerce store, seed-to-sale tracking, and sales reporting and compliance. About StreamPay (www.streampay.io) StreamPay gives companies the ability to monitor their supply chain to determine whether it faces any risks. StreamPay features a risk index that alerts users on their dashboards to any supply chain problems that could arise. In addition, StreamPay manages quality assurance to ensure the finished goods meet the requirements the customers set. It also allows inspectors to issue certifications to suppliers and partners. Finally, StreamPay enables parties of a transaction to make policy decisions, and its smart contracts issue payments to suppliers when goods or services have been delivered, based on the terms of the smart contracts. The parties can pay in USD, Euros, or Cryptocurrencies, and the StreamPay wallet maintains the current local exchange rate. This provides users a worry-free payment experience that allows them to pay for small items without needing to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (a room scheduling software) and Provitrac (an applicant-tracking system). SAFE HARBOR The "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking language, such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue," the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

