Nexen Tire partners with AC Milan

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, one of the world's leading companies in the tire industry, has announced a new partnership with top European football club AC Milan.



The new partnership comes after a positive season for the Rossoneri, which saw AC Milan secure a second-place finish in Serie A and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

"We have teamed up with AC Milan, a fantastic Club with excellent players, and look forward to a successful partnership and are excited for the upcoming football season," said John Bosco Kim, Senior Vice President of Nexen Tire Europe. "With this new collaboration, Nexen Tire has brought forward innovative projects like incorporating our exclusive Nexen POINT customer partnership program into the new marketing and communications packages developed in collaboration with AC Milan."

Nexen Tire expects to extend its brand presence in Italy through this collaboration. The Company will be visible extensively with the combined Nexen Tire and AC Milan logo.

As part of the new partnership, Nexen Tire aims to enhance its brand presence in the Italian market through visibility both at the San Siro Stadium and online, as well as with the association with a solid and well-reputed brand at an international level such as AC Milan. Nexen Tire is committed to consolidating the relationship with its existing customer base through exclusive product giveaways and Rossoneri experiences.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong), one in Qingdao, China and another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. Nexen Tire has been a successful sports sponsor in a variety of events in Europe ranging football to ice hockey such as Manchester City F.C., Eintracht Frankfurt, and BK Mladá Boleslav.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9fffc1b-25ec-4707-a01a-7f88083f9892