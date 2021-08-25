DJ BerGenBio (BGBIO): Martin Olin succeeds Richard Godfrey as CEO

London, UK, 25 August 2021

BerGenBio (BGBIO): Martin Olin succeeds Richard Godfrey as CEO

BerGenBio (BGBIO) has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO), Martin Olin, with effect from 8 September 2021. Martin Olin has more than two decades of executive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and previously served as CEO of Symphogen, a clinical-stage biotech developing monoclonal antibody based treatments for a variety of cancers, prior to its acquisition by Servier in 2020. While the timing of this announcement does come as a surprise, we do not expect any disruptions to the current business strategy which the board has always been supportive of. Our valuation of BGBIO is unchanged at NOK4.91bn or NOK 55.8/share.

COVID-19 presents a potential opportunity to expedite bemcentinib's route to market in 2022. Discussions with regulators will determine the next steps following top-line data from two Phase II trials (combined data was recently presented at ECCMID). We expect an additional global Phase III study will be required before approval. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

