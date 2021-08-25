Around 2 GW of new PV capacity were deployed in the Latin American country over the past five months.From pv magazine Latam Brazil has reached about 10 GW of installed photovoltaic power, according to the country's solar association ABSOLAR. "We reached the 10 GW milestone of solar energy nationwide!," the trade body stated on its Twitter account. "This victory is a reflection of the effort and dedication of all those who fight and believe in a more sustainable future. To celebrate, we brought together part of the ABSOLAR team to present the 10 benefits of solar energy!" Atingimos o marco de ...

