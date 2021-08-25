Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Genova Property Group AB on STO Corporate Bonds (292/21)

As of August 26, 2021, the following instrument issued by Genova Property Group AB listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change market segment, short name and trading code. See attached document. ISIN SE0014808820 Current Market Segment STO Corporate Bonds Current Short name GPG003 Current Trading Code GPG003 New Market Segment STO Sustainable Bonds New Short Name GPG Green 01 New Trading Code GPG_GREEN_01 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1012186