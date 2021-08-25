Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2021 | 11:41
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Genova Property Group AB on STO Corporate Bonds (292/21)

As of August 26, 2021, the following instrument issued by Genova Property Group
AB listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change market segment, short name and
trading code. See attached document. 

ISIN          SE0014808820     
Current Market Segment STO Corporate Bonds 
Current Short name   GPG003        
Current Trading Code  GPG003        
                       
New Market Segment   STO Sustainable Bonds
New Short Name     GPG Green 01     
New Trading Code    GPG_GREEN_01     


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1012186
