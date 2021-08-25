Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.08.2021 | 11:41
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: VINX Benchmark Capped Index Rebalance Notice

The quarterly rebalance of the Index will be effective as of Wednesday Sep 01,
2021. Proforma files will not be available in GIW and GIFFD until Aug 31, 2021.
We have attached an excel proforma for reference. We request you to refer to
the GIW generated proformas on Aug 31, 2021 for final number of shares. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services, indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1012192
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.