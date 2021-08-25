DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income paid on the issuer's equity securities

Information statement[i] on income paid on the issuer's equity securities

The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities on which income is accrued

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

International securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524

Issues state registration numbers of the issuer's securities and their state registration date: ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A dated 24 June 2003; preference shares: 2 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

Reporting period for which income was paid on the issuer's securities: 2020.

Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type):

per ordinary shares: RUB 25,008,196,293.50;

per preference shares: RUB 51,757,428,139.20

Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type):

per ordinary share: RUB 0.7;

per preference share: RUB 6.72.

Total number of the issuer's shares of the corresponding category (type), income on which to be paid:

ordinary shares: 35,725,994,705;

preference shares: 7,701,998,235.

Method of income payment on the issuer's securities: cash.

Date as of which the list of persons having the right to receive income paid on the issuer's securities is compiled: 20 July 2021.

Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividends on shares) is to be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period: 24 August 2021.

Total amount of dividends paid on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type):

per ordinary shares: RUB 24,993,161,159.23

per preference shares: RUB 51,250,032,693.98

Reasons for the failure of income payment on the issuer's securities in full: failure to pay income on the issuer's securities in full is due to the fact that the issuer and its registrar lack correct and required addresses and bank details of a person entitled to the dividends.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.

