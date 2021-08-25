- (PLX AI) - GE Renewable Energy and PKN ORLEN sign MOU on offshore wind in Poland.
- • GE Renewable Energy says will provide its expertise to strengthen ORLEN's competitiveness to compete for new offshore wind leases in Poland
- • Companies to work together to support the development of offshore wind projects in Poland, a country expected to award up to 10.9 GW of offshore wind projects by 2030 and up to 28 GW of offshore wind by 2050
- • GE Renewable Energy says is solidifying its position to competitively serve the growing offshore wind market with partners in the region
