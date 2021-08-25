Company plans high-tech complex at site of abandoned state-owned facility

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces its plans to build a high-tech campus in place of an abandoned state-owned property in Lviv, Ukraine. The facility, located on 24 acres of land, was purchased for $14 million earlier in June by a SoftServe engineering and construction subsidiary at an open auction jointly held by Ukraine's Ministry of Justice and the State Property Fund. The auction was part of the government program announced in 2020 with the goal of selling off infrastructure of unused state-owned properties.

SoftServe plans to invest more than $100 million over the next 5 years to build a modern campus in cooperation with an international architectural bureau. Construction is planned to begin in 2022. The campus will accommodate SoftServe's offices in Lviv and will also offer ample amenities for work, leisure, talent development, and events, all open to the public. Among other things, the campus will feature SoftServe's corporate university, conference halls and exhibition venues, apartments, a kindergarten, a high school, and sports facilities. In addition to being a creative area for work and a magnet for tech talent, SoftServe's new campus will also serve as a landmark symbol of contemporary Lviv.

"With development centers in seven cities, SoftServe is Ukraine's second-largest tech company," said Oleh Denys, SoftServe's co-founder and member of the Board. "We have recently surpassed 10,000 associates globally, and 4,000 of them work in Lviv, SoftServe's European HQ, our biggest development center. The new campus will not only give a whole district in Lviv a new life but will also further the city's rise as a large educational and technological hub in Ukraine and internationally."

With about 200,000 IT specialists employed in software engineering, Ukraine is experiencing impressive growth as a global technology player. Its cultural and geographical proximity to Western Europe makes it an attractive location for the R&D infrastructure of such global companies as Google, Oracle, eBay, Boeing, Siemens, Ericsson, Samsung, and many others. Ukraine's IT services export has been growing by 25% annually on average and currently accounts for over 8% of the country's total exports.

