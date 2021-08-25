Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekord! 147 auf einen Streich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS8X ISIN: US9170031051 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2021 | 13:32
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces Hiring of MediaTek, LLC for Investor Relations Communications.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the hiring of MediaTek, LLC, an Investor Relations firm based in New York.

MediaTek, LLC specializes in development and execution of marketing strategy beyond the traditional venues. Utilizing online marketing strategies and social media influence, MediaTek, LLC allows for the expansion of brand recognition, targeting ideal customer markets, and promoting customer growth.

"Bringing MediaTek on board enables RGGI to sharpen the contrast of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industrial 4.0) within our product line, promoting the use of smart technology in the automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices." said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "This is going to be achieved by identifying appropriate media strategy and helping craft and deliver RGGI's message."

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

Contact:

Sarah Carlson
Resgreen Group International, Inc.
scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Parsh Patel, President and CEO
248.755.7680
Mobile Phone: 586.265.2376
Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661282/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Hiring-of-MediaTek-LLC-for-Investor-Relations-Communications

RESGREEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.