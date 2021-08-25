Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces Hiring of MediaTek, LLC for Investor Relations Communications.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the hiring of MediaTek, LLC, an Investor Relations firm based in New York.

MediaTek, LLC specializes in development and execution of marketing strategy beyond the traditional venues. Utilizing online marketing strategies and social media influence, MediaTek, LLC allows for the expansion of brand recognition, targeting ideal customer markets, and promoting customer growth.

"Bringing MediaTek on board enables RGGI to sharpen the contrast of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industrial 4.0) within our product line, promoting the use of smart technology in the automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices." said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "This is going to be achieved by identifying appropriate media strategy and helping craft and deliver RGGI's message."

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Resgreen Group International, Inc.

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Parsh Patel, President and CEO

248.755.7680

Mobile Phone: 586.265.2376

Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/661282/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Hiring-of-MediaTek-LLC-for-Investor-Relations-Communications