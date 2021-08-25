The Climate and Resilience Law was officially promulgated and published in the official journal on August 24. For solar, several measures could have a direct impact on the development of projects in the years to come.From pv magazine France France's Climate and Resilience Law was officially promulgated and published in the nation's official journal yesterday. It aims in particular to improve the air quality of large cities, support building renovation, promote electric mobility, fight against ground concretization, and integrate more vegetarian menus in canteens. "It is a comprehensive and ambitious ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...