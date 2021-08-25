Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy G. Smith as Interim Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Smith has over 30 years experience in the mining industry. He was Vice President - U.S. & Canadian Operations at Apollo Gold where he led the mine start up and mill expansion of the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill located outside of Timmins, Ontario (now owned by McEwen Mining). Previous operating experience also includes General Manager of the Montana Tunnels polymetallic mine, Montana, Operating Manager at Red Dog Mine in Alaska, Vice President - Operations for Pine Point Mining (now owned by Osisko Metals) and COO of Fire River Gold. Mr. Smith also operates a private consulting firm, Tunnels LLC.

Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Metallurgical) from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec. He is a professional engineer, registered in B.C., and holds dual U.S. and Canadian citizenships.

Note from the CEO of Galleon Gold

R. David Russell CEO and President of Galleon Gold commented, "I am extremely pleased that Tim has joined the Galleon Gold team at this important juncture in the development of our West Cache Gold project. His extensive experience in the mining industry coupled with his depth of knowledge in developing mines and mills in the Timmins camp will be invaluable as we start to develop the mine plan and bulk sample program for the project."

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is also the Company's partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is currently underway for the Company's flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, located 13 km from Timmins, Ontario.

