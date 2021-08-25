Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the diamond drilling is expected to commence today at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The fully funded diamond drilling program of 4,000 metres ("m") will commence at the Eagle Zone and follow up on other targets including: the interpreted southeastern extension of Eagle Zone through to the Upper Eagle target, expansion at the Imperial Zone, delineating the Diplomat Zone discovered in May 2020, and reconnaissance drilling on newly defined targets. This is the first phase of diamond drilling initiated by the Company on the Property. The objective of the 2021 diamond drilling will be to provide core intersections of the Eagle Zone Discovery, the Diplomat Zone Discovery, expand the footprint of the Eagle, Diplomat and Imperial Zones, as well as define the structural and any intrusive controls for gold mineralization. Diamond drilling will be completed using a skid-mounted Hydracore HC2000 drilling rig equipped with NQ diameter coring tools. This program is expected to continue through November 2021.

The Company has previously completed two phases of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling in late 2020 and spring 2021 with the completion of 51 RC drill holes. Thirty-Five (35) of these 51 RC holes returned encouraging gold intersections exceeding 3.0 m in width. Highlight RC drill intersections include near surface intersections of 14.08 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 15.24 m, 10.5 gpt gold over 6.1 m, 9.7 gpt gold over 12.2 m, 4.88 gpt gold over 24.39 m, 5.57 gpt gold over 22.86 m, and 4.04 gpt gold over 18.3 m at the Eagle Zone, 16.39 gpt gold over 4.6 m at the Diplomat Zone, and 7.23 gpt gold over 4.6 m at the Imperial Zone. Complete results from these programs are summarized on the Company's website.

The last program of diamond drilling completed on the Property was in 2008 at the Imperial Zone and this program returned highlight diamond drill intersections of 13.30 gpt gold over 4.20 m, 7.05 gpt gold over 5.06 m, 5.70 gpt gold over 12.05 m, and 5.43 gpt gold over 15.35 in four (4) drill holes of an eight (8) hole 2008 drilling campaign.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corporation

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com

www.endurancegold.com

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored. All RC samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. The 2008 diamond drill intersections mentioned in this release may not accurately represent the true width of the intersection. In 2008 all cut and/or split core samples were analyzed by ICP analyses at Ecotech Analytical Laboratory. Samples that exceeded 1,000 ppb Au were rerun by lead collection fire assay at the same laboratory using a preferred 30 gram sub-sample size.

The 2020 and 2021 work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94311