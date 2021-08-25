Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has submitted an application to Health Canada for an amendment to its Standard Processing License for the Sale of Dried Cannabis. The amended license will permit True Leaf to sell its craft cannabis products directly to medical patients and retail distributors nationwide.

"We are meeting the corporate milestones set out in our strategic plan and ramping up cannabis operations at True Leaf," said Darcy Bomford, CEO of True Leaf. "This amendment will provide True Leaf with additional sales channels, expanding our reach beyond the B2B wholesale marketplace to the lucrative recreational retail market. I am thrilled to report we are closer than ever to seeing True Leaf cannabis on store shelves."

True Leaf recently completed its first harvest of small-batch craft cannabis. The batches exceeded quality expectations for potency and purity without the use of pesticides or gamma irradiation. These results confirmed True Leaf has the team and infrastructure to produce premium cannabis products for the retail market.

Mr. Bomford continued, "Every day, we are making progress towards full-scale operations and the launch of our much-anticipated path-to-market services program. Our amended sales license and exceptional facility and grow team will enable us to work with micro-cultivators to provide the processing and distribution services they need to also enter the retail market."

True Leaf has a distribution agreement in place with Velvet Management, a leading cannabis sales agency, which will provide the Company access to the provincial cannabis distribution boards and 1,700 retail stores when it receives its Health Canada amended sales license.

About the Company

True Leaf is a Licensed Producer of cannabis preparing to launch a program to provide path-to-market services for micro-cultivators. The program will operate from the Company's 40-acre property in Lumby, British Columbia, and will provide a full suite of in-house processing services to the craft cannabis community.

