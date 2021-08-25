WEVO Conversion: Next-Gen Digital Experience Platform WEVO Announces 259% Growth in H1 2021

Company's record growth demonstrates accelerated demand by top global brands for UX validation technology.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / WEVO , the user experience platform for rapid validation of digital customer experiences, today reported record sales for the first half of 2021. WEVO has grown 259% in sales year-over-year in H1, which has been fueled by the usage of WEVO Journeys .

WEVO doubled the number of its large, enterprise customer base, with a retention rate of 100%, continuing to empower user research and optimization teams to fill the gap where traditional market research methods don't measure up. This rapid growth also led to an increase in headcount for the WEVO team , doubling its number of employees in the first half of 2021.

WEVO is the next-gen Digital Experience platform, managing the heavy lifting of user testing by leveraging human-augmented AI and a proprietary behavioral model. Rapidly delivering rich qualitative user feedback at a reliable quantitative scale, WEVO allows organizations and their product and marketing teams to better diagnose digital journeys and create more effective product and marketing experiences.

Researchers, product teams, and marketers are able to initiate WEVO tests in minutes, and receive validated insights within days. With WEVO Journeys, researchers can upload and test a complete customer journey, helping highlight customer hurdles and maximize workflows for user engagement.

"The widespread demand WEVO is seeing by leading brands is a clear testament to the market's need for an ability to rapidly and effortlessly test customer journeys," said Nitzan Shaer, Co-founder & CEO at WEVO. "Our users want fast, accurate insights from people mirroring their customers. Our current momentum is validating how research, product, and digital marketing teams can leverage the platform to test new concepts and get their digital UX at peak performance."

"WEVO empowers marketers and researchers to set up tests quickly, allowing us to run tests without having to sacrifice our time," said Alicia Chrapaty, CMO at TaxAct. "Having access to accurate results within days gives us effective intel to know how our digital assets are performing so we can make effective enhancements to reach our goals."

Heading into H2, WEVO is showing no signs of slowing down. Next month, the company will be speaking virtually at the Insights Associations' The X Event , in addition to hosting a webinar on Quirk's Webinar Wednesday on September 15th.

