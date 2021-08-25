Johannesburg-based clean power business Blockpower is working on installing a back-up power supply across three agricultural estates in Zimbabwe.South African renewables company Blockpower is nearing completion of a 4.6 MWp/1.44 MWh hybrid solar-plus-storage system which will help a Zimbabwean tea company cope with patchy grid electricity. Johannesburg-based Blockpower today announced completion of the second phase of installation of the system across three agricultural estates owned by Tanganda Tea Company, in the Chipinge district of eastern Zimbabwe. With the business often forced to use back-up ...

